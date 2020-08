Brother to former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech, Kevin Oliech has passed on.

Kevin Oliech died in Germany on after a long illness from cancer, according to sources.

Like Dennis, Kevin played for both Harambee Stars and Mathare United.

Mama Oliech, who was a cancer survivor passed on in 2018.

More follow…

