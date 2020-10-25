Dennis Kapchok Ruto ‘Mulumulwas’ Was Not Abducted But Arrested – Police

West Pokot activist Dennis Kapchok Ruto, who is also popularly known as Mulumulwas, was not abducted but arrested by police over alleged hate speech, authorities have revealed.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Kapchok over the weekend in Kapenguria and brought him to Nairobi over claims of hate speech against West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio.

Nairobi police boss Rashid Yakub confirmed to The Standard that Kapchok is in lawful custody and that detectives are investigating claims of cyber harassment under the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act over a post the activist made on his social media pages against Senator Poghisio.

Poghisio, who doubles up as Senate Majority Leader, is said to have filed a complaint with the police claiming that the social media post was malicious and amounted to harassment.

Police are then said to have tracked Kapchok to Kapenguria where he was arrested and brought to Nairobi.

Kapchok is expected to be arraigned in court and police will be seeking more time to hold him as they investigate the matter.

This, according to the detectives handling the matter, is because the suspect is uncooperative and the probe is yet to yield much.

He is said to have deleted some of the posts but police have managed to retrieve them.

“The said post he made was derogatory but the courts will decide the way forward,” said Yakub.

There were reports on Saturday that Kapchok had been abducted with his supporters and neighbours demanding to know his whereabouts.

Kapchok shot to the limelight in 2018 when West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo referred to him as “Kijana fupi round” (Mulumulwas).

The governor made the remarks following constant criticism from Kapchok over county government projects.

“Kijana fupi, amenona, round, huwezi jua tumbo ni wapi na mgongo ni wapi. Hana kazi,” the governor said while describing the activist as a busy body.

Reacting to the governor’s remarks during an interview with NTV, Kapchok stated that he was hurt by the words as they amounted to body shaming.

“When I heard the governor describing me using such words, I felt bad at first because that is body-shaming and it is not right. Anyway, at the end of the day, I laughed it off,” Kapchok said.

