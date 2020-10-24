Dennis Kapchok Ruto ‘Mulumulwas’ Allegedly Abducted

Dennis Kapchok Ruto, famously known as ‘Mulumulwas or Kijana fupi round’ has allegedly gone missing after being abducted.

According to K24, Mulumulwas was abducted yesterday, Friday 23, 2020 at 2 PM from his Kapenguria home in West Pokot County by persons who introduced themselves as DCI detectives.

There are speculations that Mulumulwas found himself in hot soup after insulting Samuel Poghisio, the Senate Majority Leader and West Pokot Senator.

His family claims his whereabouts are unknown as they have been unable to communicate with him or anyone else regarding the same.

This has also been confirmed by Pokot South MP, David Pkosing who has intimated that he has not been booked in any police station.

“I spoke with West Pokot County Police Commander, Jackson Tumwet, who told me that Mulumulwas was not booked at the Kapenguria Police Station,” Pkosing is quoted by the publication.

Pkosing added, “Many people, who have been critical of government officials and persons in positions of power, have often been abducted and found dead a few days later. We hope Mulumulwas’ case won’t end in such a manner.”

Further reports indicate that tension has risen in the region with Mulumulwas’ fans and neighbors demanding to know his whereabouts.

“I spoke with him (Mulumulwas) on phone yesterday (Friday, October 23), and he told me he was being driven to the capital, Nairobi. His phone was unreachable, thereafter,” Mulumulwas lawyer Philip Magal said.



However, the lawyer said that he spoke to a DCI officer who identified himself as James Kariuki who stated that Mulumulwas had been taken to Nairobi for interrogation.

The famous Kijana fupi round slang was brought into the limelight by West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo while describing Kapchok.

The governor was describing Kapchok stating that he was a busy body with nothing to do other than make noise.

“Kijana fupi, amenona, round, huwezi jua tumbo ni wapi na mgongo ni wapi. Hana kazi,” the gover said.

The slang quickly gained momentum and was even featured in a song.

Speaking to a local media following the slang, Kapchok stated that he was hurt by the words as they were a form of body shaming.

“When I heard the governor describing me using such words, I felt bad at first because that is body-shaming and it is not right. Anyway, at the end of the day, I laughed it off,” Kapchok told NTV.

