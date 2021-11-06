Dennis Itumbi’s Baby Mama Accuses him of Neglecting Child, Intimidation and Harassment

Blogger Dennis Itumbi’s baby mama has accused him of neglecting his child despite the DNA results proving that he is the father.

Through a post by activist Boniface Mwangi, the baby mama reached out decrying harassment and intimidation from the blogger when she tries to request child support.

Apparently, the court directed Itumbi to remit Sh20,000 monthly in support of the child but he is yet to comply with the same.

Ideally, the lady in question says every time she tries seeking justice, the case is dismissed after Itumbi bribes those involved.

Read: Dennis Itumbi Dragged To Court Over Child Support

“Help me seek justice for my child. We are really suffering. Every time I get a new lawyer, they bribe them…please help, my daughter is almost going to school and I don’t have a stable job.” the lady told Mwangi.

Good morning @OleItumbi. Your Baby Mama is in my Instagram DM asking l help her get justice. I will quote for you the Bible "But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever."- 1 Tim 5:8 pic.twitter.com/dXdJyly80q — The People's Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) November 6, 2021

This case made headlines in 2019 where the woman in question took legal action against the blogger for neglecting their then two-month-old child.

Through her lawyer Enricah Dulo, the unidentified woman noted that Itumbi deserted the child from the time of its birth.

She ideally claimed that efforts to have a mutual agreement on catering for the child’s needs were futile as the blogger never presented himself in the meetings.

Read Also: Dennis Itumbi Ordered To Pay Sh20,000 Monthly In Child Upkeep

The woman also wanted Itumbi to provide his national identity card for his name to be included in the minor’s birth certificate.

It is said that Itumbi ended the relationship with the woman after she confirmed she was pregnant and blocked her. He also tried to convince her to terminate the pregnancy claiming he had leukemia which would affect the child.

“He ended the relationship in August 2018 when the lady informed him that she was pregnant with his child. She successfully delivered a baby girl on June 14, 2019.” the court papers read.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...