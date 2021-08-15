Dennis Itumbi Ready for Court as He Responds to CS Matiang’i’s Threat to Sue

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has reiterated that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is a thief.

The CS threatened to sue the self-appointed Hustler Nation spokesperson for defamation for referring to him as “Ruaraka land thief” in his tweets.

In his response to the CS, Itumbi said, “Anybody who conceives, initiates, coordinates & executes theft is a thief by all definitions. WAZIRI, DR FRED OKENG’O MATIANG’I, YOU ARE A THIEF. The context of “Ruaraka Land Thief” is.. supported by court decision which you have not appealed against.”

Itumbi said he was ready to go to court.

“The three tweets are bourne under reference of information and circumstances that are well-known in the public domain and are in no way defamatory and malicious,” said Itumbi.

“You are a highly visible public figure incapable of hiding under the law of defamation whenever Kenyans exercise their constitutional rights of opinion and expression on your suitability and expression on your suitability and performance.”

Last year, Itumbi sought to prosecute Matiang’i over the irregular acquisition of the Ruaraka Primary School land when he was Education Cabinet Secretary.

The CS was facing abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds, committing an offence of financial misconduct and conspiracy to defraud charges.

He also accused the CS of prosecuting those close to Deputy President William Ruto.

It was Matiang’i, he claimed, who “stole” from the DP a trip to Uganda on August 2.

And later had Turkish national and investor, Harun Aydin arrested by ATPU officers.

Aydin would later be deported without any charges being brought forward.

Itumbi has been making headlines after he claimed to have been shot at on Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters, the former State House operative claimed he was blocked by two vehicles but managed to get away.

He has since recorded a statement at Kasarani Police Station.

Officers are probing the matter.

