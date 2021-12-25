Dennis Itumbi in ICU After Developing Pneumonia Related Complications

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after developing pneumonia related complications.

According to his friends, Martin Gitau and Josiah Murigu, who paid Itumbi a visit at the Nairobi West Hospital on Saturday, he was admitted after developing breathing complications.

“Dennis Itumbi has been admitted into the ICU. X-ray shows signs of pneumonia. Say a prayer for him,” said Gitau.

Murigu on the other hand, said the blogger had been left in the cold for too long hence his current condition.

Read: DP Ruto Allied MPs Accuse State of Orchestrating Itumbi’s Abduction

Itumbi’s brother, David, said the blogger who had been abducted on Thursday was taken by men who had identified themselves as police.

His phone signal showed that he was in Kigwa in Ridgeways but he was later traced in Lucky Summer, Kasarani area by a taxi driver identified as Mr Makhoha.

Mr Makhoha is said to have recognized Itumbi who was at the time naked and limping.

“He managed to crawl to the nearest road, where he sought help from bodaboda riders and this is where Mr Makoha recognised him and offered to help,” a group of MPs said on Friday.

Read Also: Police Investigating Alleged Abduction of Dennis Itumbi

The vocal blogger was then taken to Uhai Neema Hospital and later to Nairobi West.

He suffered extensive torture, including repeatedly battery of his limbs with a hammer, and sustained soft tissue injuries as well as fractures.

MPs allied to DP William Ruto said the blogger was warned against mentioning Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai’s son, David Mwendwa who is said to have killed two in an accident.

The police, spokesperson Bruno Shioso said, have commenced investigations into the matter.

“We appeal to members of the public to be patient during the investigations and should therefore desist from speculation,” said Shioso.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...