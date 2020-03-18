Dennis Itumbi, Four Other PSCU Employees Fired

Director of Digital Innovations and Diaspora Communications at the State House Dennis Itumbi has been fired.

Itumbi was fired alongside several other employees of the President’s Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

Others sent home include James Kinyua (Events and Branding), Erick Ng’eno (Speechwriting and Research), David Nzioka and John Ndolo.

Kahawa Tungu was unable to independently know the reason behind their sacking, but it is thought the team that was sent home was allied to Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

Their posts were declared redundant by the state.

Their contracts are said to have been epiring today, and they had applied for extension.

However, the state declined to extend their contracts, and instead sent them home.

After the news broke, Itumbi deleted the title of PSCU Director from his Twitter page to a “Pig farmer”

This might not have come as a surprise to Itumbi who was kicked out of the main dais at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce report in November last year.

He has been at loggerheads with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after he was accused of publishing false information over the alleged planning of the assassination of Dr Ruto.

In recent times, he has been accusing the DCI of using the Daily Nation to spread propaganda against DR Ruto

