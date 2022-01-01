Dennis Itumbi Discharged From Hospital

Deputy President William Ruto’s Digital Strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has been discharged from hospital.

Itumbi was admitted to the Nairobi West Hospital last Friday after alleged abduction and torture by unknown assailants.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the former State House operative was allowed to leave the hospital and recuperate from home after spending a week at the facility.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Director of Communications Wanjohi Githae confirmed the new development on Saturday.

“Happy New Year folks…I am pleased to inform you that Dennis Itumbi has been discharged from hospital. We can only be thankful to God,” said Githae.

According to Itumbi’s close friends, the blogger was abducted by men who identified themselves as police officers.

In a police report filed at Thindigua police post, Itumbi’s colleagues told authorities that the blogger was in a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County when he was snapped by unknown men who bundled him into a car and sped off at around 3pm Thursday, December 23.

He was later found abandoned on the roadside naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani.

Members of Parliament allied to Ruto said, in a statement, Itumbi had injurIes on most parts of his body including limbs, and was found by a taxi driver.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they are investigating to establish motive and those behind the incident.

Detectives have been waiting for Itumbi to recover before recording a statement even as Ruto an his allies maintain that the vocal blogger was abducted by security agents keen to silence him over social media remarks against certain top government officials.

