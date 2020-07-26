Dennis Itumbi Claims DCI Forcing Suspects In Fake Matiang’i ICU Story To Implicate Him

Former State House operative Dennis Itumbi has accused officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of attempting to implicate him in false reports that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had contracted Covid-19 and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, the blogger claimed that DCI detectives are forcing the two young men arrested in Eldoret yesterday for allegedly authoring the Facebook post to link him in the case.

“Listen DCI if you want me, call or summon me and I will appear, spending an entire day trying to force a young guy from Eldoret to give false testimony implicating me, is waste of time and effort that should be used to pursue Ruaraka Land Suspects like Fred Matiang’i, ” said Itumbi.

The two suspects in the case, 33-year-old Isaac Kibet Yego — a freelance journalist — and 19-year-old Emanuel Kimutai Kosgei were arrested yesterday at Ngeria in Eldoret by Special Service Unit (SSU) and Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau(CRIB) officers.

During the operation, police confiscated a laptop and two mobile phones linked to the publication of the social media post from the suspects.

The suspects are being interrogated and are expected to be arraigned next week.

CS Matiang’i had on Friday dismissed claims that he had contracted Covid-19 as fake news peddled by “mentally deranged” people who are keen on distracting him from his job.

The CS said he had filed a complaint with the National Police Service to establish the source of the rumours.

“I have told the DCI and the Inspector General of Police and they are trying to investigate. We hope that we shall get to the bottom of the situation,” he said in an interview at his Harambee House office on Friday.

Itumbi is among Kenyans who criticized Matiang’i for having the young men arrested.

Last year, the state accused Itumbi of having authored a letter claiming some cabinet secretaries and high ranking government officials were plotting on eliminating Deputy President William Ruto.

The case is ongoing.

