Denis Galava Appointed Standard Managing Editor 3 Years After Controversial Sacking At Nation

Former Daily Nation managing editor for special projects Denis Galava has made a media comeback as the managing editor for Standard Newspaper.

In an internal memo seen by Kahawa Tungu, Galava will now lead the output desk for daily publication for the Standard Group.

“Working closely with the Head of News he will guide the relevant deputy editors engage with commercial and coordinate the system for tracking the work flow of the pages,” read an internal memo to staffers by Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu.

Galava was dismissed from Nation Media Group in 2016 after he wrote a hard-hitting article criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The editorial criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and touched on the issues of unemployment, economic stagnation, corruption and poor leadership.

“Mr President, these half-measures are harming the presidency and your authority as the First Citizen of Kenya besides tormenting Kenyans. Among other challenges, it creates an impression of a reluctant leader, one who enjoys the trappings of office but is not ready to get the work done,” wrote Galava.

NMG’s Editor in Chief Tom Mshindi later wrote a statement defending the media house for sacking Galava, saying that the scribe wrote the article without consultations.

“A full length editorial, a Page One commentary or an editorial expressing particularly strong views must first be discussed by senior editors in conference as well as with the Editor-in-Chief to prepare the leadership of the company to deal with the consequences, if any, of that publication. The lack of consultation where one writer takes a strong position on such an important issue single-handedly without broad discussion and consultation is a significant departure from established procedure,” Mshindi said.

A month after being shown the door, Galava sued NMG for wrongful dismissal, seeking Ksh400 million in compensation.

He argued that he was unprocedurally terminated without a benefit package despite being a permanent and pensionable employee.

“The implication of the immediate termination was that I would receive no benefits or severance pay,” Galava said in an affidafit.

At the time of his sacking, Galava said that he earned a monthly salary of Ksh800,000.

