“Democracy Is On Trial, ” Senator Ole Kina Says As He Calls On Raila To Overrule Orengo

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina now says democracy is under threat in Kenya citing the recent take over of the Nairobi County by the national government and a move by ODM party to de-whip him from two senate committees.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo on Thursday wrote to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka notifying him to remove Ole Kina from two committees – the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) and the Business Committee.

This followed a protracted row between Orengo and Ole Kina after his election as Chairman of the powerful CPAIC committee on Monday.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Ole Kina said the recent happenings reminds him of the Thirty Tyrants of Athens.

In the analogue, Ole Kina was referring to Spartan-imposed oligarchy that ruled Athens after the Peloponnesian War in 404–403 BC.

Thirty commissioners were appointed to the oligarchy and maintained power for eight months. Although brief, their reign resulted in the killing of at least 1,500 residents, the confiscation of citizens’ property, and the exile of other democratic supporters.

They became known as the “Thirty Tyrants” because of their cruel and oppressive tactics. The two leading members were Critias and Theramenes.

“Democracy is on trial in Kenya! The outcome of two recent events reminds me of the Thirty Tyrants of Athens. The forceful take over of Nairobi County from Mike Sonko and my de-whipping from Senate Committee – CPAIC are classic examples. Modern-day Critias & Theramenes are ??” Ole Kina posed.

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against the senator’s five.

Orengo accused him of betraying party agreement to support Ongeri.

Despite opposition by Orengo who represents the ODM party in the house, Ole Kina says party leader Raila Odinga is not part of the dirty scheme.

Appearing on KTN News on Thursday night, Ole Kina called on Odinga to help him retain his seat.

Ole Kina said Raila is the only person who can settle the dispute that is getting out of hand.

The senator stated that he expects the ODM leader to support him just like he stood with him when he claimed that his election had been stolen in 2017 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to call upon my party leader and tell him that my election is being stolen, support me,” Ole Kina said.

Vowing not to back down, Ole Kina said minority communities should also be given a chance to lead saying “Maasais are not fence-sitters”.

“It is going to be nasty because we are not going to sit aside and become fence-sitters,” ole Kina said.

Ole Kina said he was validly elected and no one should challenge that. On claims that he secured the seat after receiving support from Jubilee party, the senator said his nomination by senator Millicent Omanga and subsequent election was based on merit.

