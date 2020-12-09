Video: Former Chelsea Striker Demba Ba Confronts Racist Match Official

Istanbul Basaksehir striker Demba Ba confronted a Romanian match official who allegedly made a racist comment during the Turkish side’s Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Paris Saint-Germain welcomed Istanbul to the Parc des Princes for the clash on Tuesday as they hoped to punch their ticket to the last 16 of the competition.

Istanbul assistant manager Pierre Webo, who was a Cameroon international, was sent off by the referee before claiming that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had used a racist term against him.

Demba Ba confronting the official after he made a racist comment to one of the Istanbul staff members pic.twitter.com/Mi1PosC0qD — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 8, 2020

The club’s players showed solidarity with their assistant boss by walking off the pitch, with PSG players also heading down the tunnel.

However, that was before Ba took matters into his own hands and confronted the Romanian official for his alleged comments towards Webo.

The 35-year-old former Newcastle and Chelsea man said: “You never say this white guy, you say this guy.

“So why when you mention me […] listen to me, why when you mention a black guy, you have to say this black guy?”

Istanbul vs PSG is scheduled to resume without the fourth official who was involved in the incident, according to reports.

