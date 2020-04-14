Demand For Safaricom Home Data Up 70PC As Kenyans Adapt To Stay-at-home Directive

The demand for Safaricom Home data has spiked by 70 percent in the recent times, following a directive by government for Kenyans to stay at home during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic period.

According to CEO Peter Ndegwa, mobile data consumption has gone up by 35 percent as Kenyans adapt to work from home due to partial lockdown in four counties, and the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The rise in demand has been associated to demand on online entertainment platform like Netflix, whose traffic has grown fourfold, from 15Gbps to 60 Gbps.

Netflix estimates that there are 20,000 movies being streamed at any given moment, equivalent to the aforementioned traffic.

Safaricom estimates that it has laid 6,700 kilometeres of fiber reaching more than 300,000 homes. It has at least 5,300 base stations across the country delivering 3G and 4G mobile network to 87 percent of the population while the rest are on 2G.

The telco says it has invested more than Ksh300 billion in infrastructure over the last 10 years.

A part from internet provision, Safaricom has Securenet, a software meant to protect its Safaricom Home Fibre and Safaricom Home Fibre Plus customers against security threats including viruses, trojans, spyware, adware and unwanted programs.

The programme is also meant to protect you from harmful websites such as phishing websites or sites that might contain viruses.

Unlike other antivirus and anti-spyware softwares, you do not need to download or install anything in order to use the service, it is provided over the Safaricom network.

The service also allows content filtering also referred to as parental control. It can be used to block URLs, keywords, categories, unsafe files and set up quiet time.

The service is offered at a monthly fee of Ksh200.

