Delivery Man Charged with Assault After Attacking Customer in Lavington

A delivery man was on Friday charged with assault for attacking a customer.

Willis Lwande was charged at Kibera Law Courts on Friday for assaulting Hamza Abdirahman on May 29 in Lavington estate, Nairobi.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang, Lwande denied the charges.

The court heard that on the material day, Hamza had ordered food from the on-demand courier service which Lwande was tasked with delivering.

The defendant, the court heard, arrived at the pick-up location and notified the customer. Hamza agreed to collect the order but arrived 10 minutes later.

Lwande who was irritated by Hamza’s tardiness, gave him a tongue lashing and the verbal spat quickly escalated when he allegedly struck him in the face with his phone, wounding him below the left eye.

Hamza, who was bleeding at the time, returned to the compound, and raised an alarm with the security personnel who held Lwande.

The security detained the suspect until Muthangari cops arrived.

It was after Lwande was apprehended that the complainant was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Onjwang released the accused on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

