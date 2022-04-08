Deja Vu Club Manager, Bouncer, 6 Others Charged with Reveler’s Murder

The Manager for popular club Deja Vu, the bouncer and six others have been charged with the murder of a reveler that happened last month.

The eight namely Victor Ouma, Victor Okeyo, Benaya Sigiro, Robin Kyalo, Shadrack Nyakundi, Brian Amadala, Xavier Werunga, and Derrick Ambaka were arraigned before Justice Grace Nzioka where they pleaded not guilty.

“You are all charged that on March 6th, 2022 at Deja Vu Club Raphta Road in Keleleshwa jointly murdered Charles Chege ” the charge sheet read in part.

Last month, Kahawa Tungu reported the horrific incident which left Charles Chege alias Charlie dead.

In a report by K24, Charlie left home for the joint that is located along Raphta Road for a night of merrymaking with friends. He is said to have arrived a few minutes past 7 pm.

It is at this popular joint that Charlie would breathe his last. K24 reported that the deceased was accused of stealing a phone from another reveler.

Charlie, Hellen Njeri’s only son, was taken to a secluded room where he was beaten senseless.

In a video too brutal to be shared here, Charlie was seen being tortured by people said to be Deja Vu bouncers.

One of the people in the room was heard saying that a friend of his by the name of “Shiko” had lost her phone. It is, however, unclear if it was the same phone that the deceased allegedly stole.

The departed was reportedly beaten for at least three hours after which his body was dumped a few metres from the joint.

Deja Vu club bouncers beat up and killed a human being on 5th March for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and tried to conceal the crime. President Uhuru Kenyatta should arrest ALL club bouncers countrywide and shut down all night clubs.

We need regulation in this sector. — F1 Novice (@mwabilimwagodi) March 11, 2022

The hearing for the case has been scheduled for July 25 and 26, 2022.

