Degree Requirements For Treasurer Post Raises Heat In Gor Mahia Elections

A requirement that aspirants for the post of treasurer in the forthcoming Gor Mahia elections must have a degree has raised heat with one hopeful feeling targeted.

According to the club’s new constitution, which will be used to conduct the elections slated for August 8, “the treasurer shall be honorary and a degree holder in any relevant field from an accredited institution or of an equivalent professional qualification and a registered member of a regulatory body.”

The strict requirement has rubbed former Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi the wrong way as she feels the clause was purposely inserted to lock her out of race.

“They are fighting me but I’m ready to take on my detractors. The fans who are registered members are with me in this,” said Anyango.

Nyangi, as she’s fondly known holds a Diploma qualification in unknown field.

The new constitution, which has since been registered under the Sports Act 2013, was unanimously passed by members in June last year.

Only four posts will be up for grabs namely chairman, vice-chairman, secretary general and honorary treasurer.

Nyangi’s supporters have vowed to ensure she’s passed to contest.

In a spirited online campaign, they have coined a slogan “Degree Ni Nyinyi” to discredit the eligibility criteria.

“Degree is overrated. I wonder who sneaked that clause into the constitution and what were the intentions,” posted one supporter on Facebook.

There are, however, those who feel for better management, the office should have highly qualified individuals.

“For Gor Mahia to make progress beyond its current status then we must ensure only qualified leaders occupy positions of club leadership.

“If the constitution so dictates that you must possess certain academic and professional qualifications to hold a certain position or role, kindly let it be so.

“We can’t butcher the club’s guiding document to please certain individuals in the name of they are performers. Every one could be a performer given a chance but we not only need performance but qualifications and merit also play a big role. You either meet the requirements or watch from the stands,” posted Okiri JM.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu