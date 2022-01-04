Defilement Suspect who Escaped Custody Last Year Re-arrested in Murang’a

A defilement suspect who had escaped from custody last year in June has been re-arrested in Maragua, Murang’a County.

20-year-old Andrew Ngugi Wairimu alias Makali was ambushed at the border of Maragua town following a tip-off to detectives. He had attempted to resist arrest while wielding a machete but detectives managed to stop him from fleeing.

Makai had been arrested last year for gang rape and has two separate defilement charges, pending before Kigumo Law courts. Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the same court.

According to DCI, detectives were forced to use force to arrest the suspect who had threatened to escape once again. He was shot on the left buttock but is currently receiving treatment at Maragua Sub-county hospital.

“Determined to bring the rape suspect to justice, one of the officers engaged in the operation employed reasonable force and shot him on the left buttock, bringing to an end Makai’s 6 months of temporary freedom,” DCI said.

He will be arraigned in court once he leaves the hospital.

