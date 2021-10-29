Sasa TV: A Defiant Pastor Ng’ang’a Responds to MCK after Punitive Action Threats

Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Church has criticized the Media Council of Kenya after threats to take action against his station, Sasa TV, for allegedly airing obscenities.

In a video shared on social media on Friday, October 29, Ng’ang’a dismissed MCK’s shut down threats saying his station is under the Communications Commission of Kenya(CCK) and not the Council.

CCK falls under the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), a body responsible for facilitating the development of the information and communications sectors including; broadcasting, cybersecurity, multimedia, telecommunications, electronic commerce, postal and courier services.

“As far as I know, I’m not under Media Council, I’m under CCK. We report to CCK,” Ng’ang’a lamented.

“I received the letter from CCK giving me a warning. So if the other media would like to do that, let them go to my address, find my P.O Box from CCK then send to my address and request what you want then I can send my lawyer to answer you.”

Pastor Ng'ang'a responds to Media Council threats to take action against Sasa TV over obscene content. "I am not under Media Council, I am under CCK…we report to CCK…" pic.twitter.com/2WXWYO0fq4 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 29, 2021

The controversial man of the cloth, who is currently in the United States, accused local media stations of being behind his woes. He said the media owners were jealous of the success of Sasa TV which celebrated its 30 year anniversary recently.

Read: Pastor Ng’ang’a A Free Man After Complainant Withdraws Sh3.6 Million Fraud Case

“For other media to attack me, I’m a preacher, not under anybody to preach water or what. That depends on the message I have. If it is a bad thing that maybe has happened, I can answer to that,” he said.

He added: “Let me not brush shoulders with TV. You have your own TV, sell whatever you want…me I’m a preacher so if somebody will be there just trying to intimidate me, this time its too late.”

MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said on Thursday that Sasa TV provided a platform and allowed the airing of the offensive content on October 9, 2021.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from “Jerusalem City Kenya” at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air,” Omwoyo said in a statement.

Also Read: Media Council Puts Governor Wangamati, RMS Editor on the Spot Over Threats to Reporter

The CEO said MCK has directed the management of the station to show cause why action should not be taken against it “further to which the Council will institute relevant sanctions in line with our mandate”.

In a video that went viral on social media, the controversial man of the cloth was explaining how nurses should handle his body after his death.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...