Defaults on Real Estate Mortgages Hit Ksh57.7 Billion On Covid-19 Effects

“For the quarter ending March 31, 2021, banks expect to intensify their credit recovery efforts in all economic sectors. The intensified recovery efforts are aimed at improving the overall quality of the asset portfolio,” said CBK.

According to the survey, trade and personal and household loanees will be the most affected when recovery measures are instituted.

“The main sectors that banks intend to intensify credit recovery efforts in order to enhance reduction of non-performing loans are Trade (89 percent), Personal and Household (87 percent), Real Estate (84 percent), Transport and Communication (84 percent), and Building and Construction (84 percent),” adds the CBK survey.

Recovery efforts have seen several houses around the city. Vehicle owners ranging from personal cars, commercial and PSVs have not been spared either.

