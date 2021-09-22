How Deep State Should Conduct Itself For The Benefit Of The People – MP Charles Nguna

Mwingi West MP Charles Ngusya Nguna now says there is the existence of a “deep state” within the government, which to a greater extend controls how the government operates.

Speaking to K24, Nguna, popularly known as CNN said that the existence of a “deep state” within government does not have to bear a negative connotation, and can be used for the benefit of the people.

“Every government has a deep state, made of people who advise the president. Sometimes they can be very good if they advise the president wisely but can also be dangerous if they misadvice a person,” said Nguna.

Nguna, who was elected on a Wiper Democratic Party ticket in 2017 says that several MPs were beneficiaries of the “deep state” in the contested election of 2017.

“There are so many MPs who confessed openly that were it not for deep state, they could not be in Parliament,” he said.

Nguna also urged political parties to conduct proper nomination processes through the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure Kenyans get the best leaders.

“If we have a bad nomination process by political parties, we deny Kenyans their Democratic right, we deny Kenyans the right leaders,” said Nguna.

The term “deep state” was first mentioned by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who termed it as a team of cabals who determine the candidate who win the Presidential election and even some crucial elective seats.

In December 2019, Kalonzo sensationally claimed unnamed people in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government “Deep State” could not have allowed ODM leader Raila Odinga to win the 2017 general elections.

“I remember in 2017, I had a bitter argument with my friend Raila because I addressed the issue of the deep State. I was trying to tell Raila to allow me to deal with it (become NASA flagbearer) because I think the deep government will not allow you to win the election,” said Musyoka in an interview with Citizen TV in 2019.

“In Africa, you have to understand there is a significance of deep government and this is after my deep knowledge of government. I have been vice-president, I have been minister several times. I want to give you an example, the late Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe President) stayed in office for a very long time was because of the deep government. The army there said we will never salute Tsvangirai (as the Head of State). And they never did.”

In recent times, Deputy President William Ruto has been accusing the “deep state” of frustrating his Presidential ambition, by persecuting his political allies.

In September 2013, Ruto said that he was ready to face the “deep state” in the coming 2022 General Elections.

“Threats and intimidations will not deter my quest for the top seat. I am ready to face the ‘deep state.’ They have the deep state and the system, we have God and wananchi,” Ruto said.

