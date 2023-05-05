Dedan Kimathi’s Widow Mukami is Dead

The widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi is dead.

Mukami Kimathi is reported to have passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Thursday night.

Her daughter Nyawira Kimathi, said the deceased developed breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital where she passed on shortly after.

“On arrival at the hospital, she was received by the doctors but after several tests, they informed us that she wouldn’t make it, she died a few minutes late and we took her body to Lee Funeral Home, we left the mortuary at 4am when she was registered. we are waiting for President Ruto to announce the news to the nation,” said Muthoni.

President William Ruto mourned Mukami as a “heroine of our nation’s struggle for independence” who courageously withstood the brutality of colonial oppression.

“Mukami Kimathi was also a steadfast patriot and well-known champion for national unity who inspired many Kenyans of all ages to cherish our country and stand ready to defend our values,” wrote the head of state.

He also condoled with the family of the deceased saying: “On behalf of my family and the people of Kenya, I convey my condolences to the family of our departed heroine, Mukami Kimathi. I pray that the Almighty God grants you his divine solace at this time of sorrow. We shall honour her memory and treasure her legacy. May God rest her soul in everlasting peace.”

We have received the saddening news of the death of Mukami Kimathi, a celebrated heroine of our nation's struggle for independence. Mama Mukami Kimathi courageously withstood the brutality of colonial oppression, proudly wore the scars of the battle and bore the terrible losses… pic.twitter.com/cxEA5r5IVG — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 5, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua remembered the departed as a “woman of steel, selfless, and kind hearted.”

“We live to celebrate her indelible legacy and that of other freedom fighters who shed blood for the freedom we enjoy today. Mukami was a symbol of defiance, mother of the struggle for independence,” he said.

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I mourn the passing on of our revered heroine, Mau Mau, freedom fighter Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi. I join our President H.E @WilliamsRuto, her family, and the Nation in mourning a woman of steel, selfless, and kind hearted. As… pic.twitter.com/wvPsOMm0hj — H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH (@rigathi) May 5, 2023

