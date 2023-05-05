Dedan Kimathi’s Widow Mukami is Dead

The widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi is dead.

Mukami Kimathi is reported to have passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Thursday night.

Her daughter Nyawira Kimathi, said the deceased developed breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital where she passed on shortly after.

“On arrival at the hospital, she was received by the doctors but after several tests, they informed us that she wouldn’t make it, she died a few minutes late and we took her body to Lee Funeral Home, we left the mortuary at 4am when she was registered. we are waiting for President Ruto to announce the news to the nation,” said Muthoni.

more follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu