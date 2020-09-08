Dedan Kimathi’s Daughter Arrested For Flouting COVID-19 Rules

Daughter of Freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, Evelyne Wanjugu Kimathi was on Monday evening arrested.

Ms Kimathi in a post shared on Facebook last evening indicated that her life was in danger following the arrest.

“True to their word I have been arrested. Now at Rumuruti police station. Tell my mother that if by tomorrow I will not be alive I have been killed at Rumuruti,” she said.

Wanjugu did however reveal that she was released on Tuesday after her mother, Mukami Kimathi got wind of the news.

“God bless you all for your concern. Special thanks to my mother Mukami Kimathi for the love. Special thanks to the person who informed her of the mishap.

Much respect

She also noted that she was arrested for flouting COVID-19 rules. Yesterday, she said, she was found outside after curfew hours.

The 4 AM to 9 PM curfew order is one of the many containment measures set by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“I was arrested for flouting Covid-19 rules as I was found outside 40 minutes past curfew time. I was rushing back home while trying to beat the deadline. The police detained me after we had a little disagreement. I am okay and I don’t want to make a big deal out of it,” she told a local blog.

