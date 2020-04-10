Declare Your COVID-19 Status, Raila Urges MPs Following Reports 17 Members Had Contracted Disease

It is not criminal to contract coronavirus, ODM leader Raila Odinga has told lawmakers.

Speaking on Radio Citizen this morning, the opposition leader urged legislators; senators and MPs to declare their COVID-19 status and seek treatment.

According to the AU envoy, coming clean about their statuses will ensure minimal spread of the infectious respiratory disease.

“Having the disease of corona is not criminal because you did not choose to be infected. Let no one shy away. If I am infected, I will say and I isolate myself,” Raila said.

Read:

This is following viral reports that 17 lawmakers had contracted the disease.

Speaking on the list of legislators who had allegedly tested positive for the virus, Raila said it was just political rivalry in play.

“Some people are malicious. Some of these things are being spread by political enemies but I want to tell them that this is not the time to play politics,” he added.

He gave the example of minority whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed, James Orengo and Imran Okoth who had reportedly contracted the disease.

Read Also:

“Junet has not been tested but he is in that list. Imran, I was with him yesterday, he is negative. Orengo also declared his status but he is in the list. So, this is just the work of political enemies,” he told listeners.

He also urged leaders to donate foodstuff to the vulnerable instead of taking donations to church.

“The money that you were taking in church, now take it to the people. Nobody has money but we need to help each other not only doing politics of back and forth,” he said.

On Thursday, Raila and his wife Ida Odinga donated goods worth Sh15 million to the needy families in Kibra.

Read Also:

On matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the ODM leader said once the virus has been contained, the campaigns will be back as usual.

“When coronavirus is contained, reggae will continue. This disease has cut our lives short but we are planning. Those who were dealing with BBI are still working and are about to finish,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu