My Declaration will Shake the Country – Mudavadi Says Ahead of Delegates Conference

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi says his declaration on January 23 will shake the country like a tsunami.

Speaking in Nyamira on Sunday, Mudavadi who is a co-principal in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said his decision will alter the political landscape.

“I have heard people say I am slowly moving out of OKA, just wait. There is a major announcement that will shake the country, there is no need for doubts,” he said, as he dismissed claims of joining another presidential candidate.

He added, “We do not want to pre-empt what we have discussed as the leaders of ANC. But we will give a major declaration that will be like an earthquake on our way forward politically.”

Mudavadi also explained that he skipped the OKA Principal’s meeting held in Naivasha as he was engaged in organising the ANC Annual Delegates Conference to be held at the Bomas of Kenya.

On Saturday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said the Luhya nation will not back wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency.

The legislator said that the Mulembe nation was tired of backing outsiders for the top seat.

Further, Malala, a close ally of Mudavadi, said the Wiper leader has no numbers to warrant the backing of his party leader.

The senator added that the report by OKA technical committee will not be supported if Musalia is not named the alliance’s flagbearer.

“We want to tell them that it is a small river that channels its waters to a big river. We the Luhyas are many. We cannot be backing other people yet we are not backing our son,” he said.

“The only formula we shall accept is that which fronts Musalia as OKA presidential candidate,” Malala added.

OKA comprises of ANC’s Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo, Kanu’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

