Deceased Sergeant Joseph Kamau Identified as Man in Viral Video Arguing with Wife

A man in viral video arguing with his spouse in front of their two children is dead.

He has been identified as Senior Sergeant Joseph Kamau Kimanzi alias Kiberiti.

In the infamous video, the deceased is accused by his wife of infidelity. The woman says she heard him (Kiberiti) on the phone with another woman.

Their daughter who is getting ready for school accuses her mother of stealing from them.

The woman hurls insults at her deceased husband for at least two minutes.

Those privy to the details indicate that Kiberiti died weeks after the video was recorded.

The father of five is said to have received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, March 26.

Thereafter, the Kenya Prisons Service officer at Mwingi Main Prison is said to have developed side effects – fever, fatigue and a common cold.

On April 1, the prisons officer was taken to Mwingi Family Care hospital where he was treated and discharged.

On April 2, however, his condition worsened. He developed breathing complications.

He sought medical attention at Migwani Sub-county. At this point, his oxygen levels were critically low.

Kiberiti was referred to Kitui Level IV Hospital where he breathed his last.

Kenyans have condemned the woman’s actions especially because it was in front of the children.

In the past couple of weeks, the number of gender based violence cases have been on the rise.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga called for national dialogue due to a surge in domestic violence cases that have led to spousal killings.

“This scourge must come to an end. If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live,” the AU envoy said.

In July last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta raised concerns with the “increasing tensions within (our) homes.”

The President ordered the National Crime Research Centre to probe the escalating cases of gender-based violence and violation of children’s rights.

The head of state also warned that mental health issues had worsened as well as cases of teen pregnancies.

