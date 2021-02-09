in ENTERTAINMENT

Former NTV Host Debarl Inea Takes Over K24’s Punchline Show From Anne Kiguta

debarl inea
Former NTV Host Debarl Inea Replaces Anne Kiguta At Punchline. [Courtesy]

Former NTV AM Live show host, Debarl Inea has replaced Anne Kiguta at K24 Tv.

Debarl was this morning unveiled as the new Punchline host on social media which will air at 8.30 pm instead of on Sundays at 9 pm.

“PUNCHLINE IS BACK!!! Tonight at 8.30PM, @debarlinea will be discerning politics differently. Join the conversation on #Punchline Don’t miss the show,” K24 wrote on Twitter.

Debarl was fired in July last year as the media house sought to cut back on cost due to the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read: Anne Kiguta Quits K24, Cites Differences With Editorial Managers

“It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair. Thank you NMG for the opportunity. Work continues apace,” said Debarl.

Kiguta quit the Mediamax-owned station on December 6 citing “fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take”.

“It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program.  Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take, I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November 2020 My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in the Media Council of Kenya Act which guides all journalists practicing in the republic of Kenya. As a result. I can no longer in good conscience continue to be a part of Punchline,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Anne KigutaDebarl IneaK24 TVPunchline

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Huduma Namba cards [Photo/Courtesy]

How To Select Your Preferred Huduma Namba Card Collection Point
irungu kang'ata

Senator Kang’ata Speaks Ahead Of PG Meeting Seeking To Oust Him As Majority Whip