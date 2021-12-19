Death toll from Collapsed Murang’a Building Rises to Six

The death toll from the collapsed four storey building at Sunstar hotel in Gatanga, Murang’a has risen to six after five bodies were retrieved from the site and another person succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Eight workers comprising four plumbers, three masons and one hand are believed to have been trapped in the rubble when the building collapsed on Friday.

During a visit to the site on Sunday, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, said that one person had succumbed to injuries in the hospital, bringing the fatalities to six.

He added that rescue efforts would continue to determine the fate of the three missing persons and hopefully come to an end this evening.

“We will not want to have a recurrence of this kind of incident because it negates all the good work which has been done. Developers must be clear that they are doing investment in a safe environment,” said Macharia.

The CS said that the adjacent building that was also under construction had been marked for demolition.

“Greed should not be the determining factor that you want to build very quickly so that you can start getting returns, it should be the safety of the people who are constructing the building and the people who will use it once it is completed.” he added.

The central regional security committee has ordered for the arrest of the owners of the owners of the Ill fated four story building.

“We have directed our security officers in Murang’a to go after the owner of the building, his contractor, site engineer, the area building code enforcers, who include county government officials, as well as the relevant National Construction Authority (NCA),” regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said.

