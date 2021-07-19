Death Toll from Malanga Tanker Tragedy Now at 15 as Two More Victims Succumb

The death toll from the Malanga tanker tragedy has risen to 15 after two more people succumbed to injuries.

The two died at the Siaya County Referral Hospital where they were receiving treatment, the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Liech Odoyo confirmed on Monday.

Dr Odoyo told members of the press that there are no more missing victims as they have all been accounted for.

The medic noted that a DNA examination that will help with the identification of victims of the fire tragedy will be conducted tomorrow, July 20, 2021.

The victims were among people who rushed to siphon fuel from a tanker that had rolled in Malanga village, Siaya County, on Saturday night.

But the cargo exploded, engulfing those around in a fireball.

The tanker had been involved in a road accident with another lorry transporting milk.

“The trailer which was ferrying 20 tonnes of milk, veered off the road to avoid plunging into the tanker which was heading to Busia,” he said.

“The tanker hit the vehicle on the right rear side. As a result of the impact, it overturned on the extreme left side of the road,” he said.

A total of 29 people survived the incident.

