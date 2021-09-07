Death in Custody: Five Mombasa Cops to be Charged with Murder

Five police officers are set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, September 8, over the death of a man at Changamwe Police Station, Mombasa County.

Caleb Ospino Otieno died hours after he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of illegal alcohol – Changáa at Mikindani on September 18, 2018.

He had been booked at the station as “unknown,” after he was arrested at around 6pm.

At around 9pm the same day, he was removed from the cells and later transferred to the Coast General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said on Tuesday that five officers were responsible for Otieno’s death.

The officers are Khalif Abdulahi Sigat, James Muli Koti, Joseph Odhiambo Sirawa, Edward Kongo Onchonga and Nelson Nkanae.

According to IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori, a probe conducted by the Authority established that Otieno’s death was occasioned by multiple injuries inflicted with blunt force.

IPOA recommended murder charges against the officers.

“The Office of Director of Public Prosecution independently reviewed the IPOA investigation file and acceded to the recommendations,” Makori said in a statement on Tuesday.

Four of the officers have since been placed in State custody in preparation for arraignment at the High Court in Nairobi.

