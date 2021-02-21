Deal Gone Sour Or Debts? Sleuths Discover Threatening Texts That Preceded Caroline Wanjiku Maina’s Murder

Murdered Caroline Wanjiku Maina could have been indebted to a friend or friends or swindled friends in a deal gone sour, preliminary investigations have revealed.

According to sleuths investigating the murder of the 38-year-old business lady, she received a text message from one of her friends warning her of dire consequences in the event that she failed to repay some money that she owed the sender of the message.

This was two days before she went missing, according to reports by The Standard.

Investigations reveal that there was a bitter exchange between her and the unidentified friend over the debt.

So far, four of her friends, Mercy Gitiri, Edwin Otieno, Stephen Oduor and Samuel Okoth, have been arrested and arraigned in connection with the murder.

On the day she went missing, it is reported that she dropped her son at school before heading to Ngara where she was allegedly seeking to secure a loan to settle the debts.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that she withdrew Ksh350,000 from her account at one of the Cooperative Banks in Nairobi, before proceeding to meet the first suspect (Edwin) at Ngara.

When Ms Wanjiku delayed getting back home, her friend identified as Joyce went to Muthangari Police Station in Parklands to report.

Wanjiku’s car was found abandoned outside Gatani Primary in Kawangware..

Her body would be found by a bodaboda rider in Kajiado’s Paranai area, where two suspects, Edwin and Samwel, are said to have dumbed the body after torturing her to death.

The body was taken to Kajiado hospital mortuary.

At the crime scene, the sleuths recovered a pair of handcuffs used to restrain the deceased, her company stamp stolen from her car and a surgical face mask believed to have been worn by her.

“The body had physical injuries on both wrists and its entirety, with the eyes plucked out of their sockets,” said DCI.

Detectives have recovered a Mercedes Benz, registration number KCW 179G, believed to have been used to dump Wanjiku’s body.

The car was recovered at the home of the first suspect (Edwin).

