Deaflympics Team Receives Sh1 Million Boost from Safaricom

Safaricom support deaflympics team
Mishi Wambiji - Brand Experience Manager Safaricom (right) hands over a dummy cheque to Miriam Opondo-CEO, Africa Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers and Tom Ndede- Public Relations Officer, Africa Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s largest telco Safaricom has announced Sh1 million support for the Kenyan team representing the country at the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers.

The sponsorship covers the players’ kits and airtime during the ball games which are the first-ever Deaflympics Qualifiers to be held in Kenya since its inception in 1924.

Over 1,000 participants from 22 African countries will be in attendance. There will be 16 deaf football teams and 8 deaf basketball teams in the tournament.

The Deaflympic Games are part of qualifiers for the 24th Summer Deaflympic Games that will be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil next year from May 1 to May 15, 2022.

The telco has this year alone supported the Kenyan Olympic and Paralympic teams and sponsored the just concluded World Athletics Under 20 Championships and the upcoming Kip Keino Classic, the final meeting of this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

