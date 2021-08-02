Deadline for KCPE, KCSE Exams Registrations Extended by Two Weeks

The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for the listing of the 2021 KCPE and KCSE candidates by two weeks.

The registration exercise that was scheduled to close on July 31, 2021, will now end on August 14, 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the extension is aimed at ensuring no candidate misses a chance to sit for the primary and secondary school national examinations.

“This is to give an opportunity to schools to ensure all candidates are registered, in the spirit of leaving no child behind in the education sector,” the CS said on Monday.

He warned that there will be no further extension.

“Any candidate who fails to register for the 2021 examination to be sat in March 2022 will only be allowed to sit the examination in December 2022,” he said.

After the registration closes, the ministry said, a verification exercise of the candidates’ details as captured in the 2021 KCPE and KCSE nominal rolls will be done between August 16 and 27, 2021.

The registration exercise began in June 2, 2021.

By July 31, 2021, a total of 1,218,892 candidates in 28,248 centres and 824,392 candidates in 10,384 centres had been registered for the KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively.

