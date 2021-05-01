DCI Warns Women Against Sending Money to Scammers who Pose as Rich boyfriends Sending Gifts

A 28 year old woman in Nairobi thought she had hit the jackpot after successfully falling for the theatrics of an online love interest. The lady started chatting with the “foreigner” after he approached her via a direct message (DM) After numerous back and forth exchanges, the man decided to send his new lady friend gifts as a way of expressing his undying love for her. The gifts comprised of jewellery made out of gold and other precious stones, he said.

The lady was elated and waited patiently until she got a phone call from “customs” agents alerting her of the arrival of the gifts. She was required to pay a total amount of Sh52,000 to pay for tax, clearance, customs, naming other fees. Opon making the payment, she headed to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to collect her package but the agent’s phone went unanswered.

This is just one of the tales the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has reported with regards to the scam that has now become common. A lot of women are flocking to the JKIA to collect gifts supposedly sent by their boyfriends abroad.The ladies reportedly fall for the fake profiles of these men who post images of their flashy lifestyles on social media. They promise hot air and leave a trail of broken hearts in the process. The DCI says the syndicate has been linked to suspects in Kisumu and Kiambu.

The DCI said that while they were working to bring the culprits to book, women should be wary of such incidences.

The story is common among social media users.

