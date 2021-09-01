DCI Warns The Public Against Fraudulent Online Businesses

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned members of the public against engaging in online transactions with companies, agencies and individuals they have no credible information about, to avoid putting at stake their hard-earned money.

This follows increased complains from Kenyans about online fraud that includes online groups luring jobless Kenyan youth on promises of getting them jobs within and abroad, online product vendors who disappear once payments are done in advance, online car hires that never materialize and online cash traders (Forex Exchange).

The fraud also entails social media sites bearing prominent people’s profiles aimed at misleading and extortion, fraudsters making random calls while posing as service providers to cause panic to unsuspecting victims, informing them of possible security breaches to their bank and M-Pesa and agencies/individuals advertising non-existing rental houses and plots for sale, who ask for deposits while faking high demands after which they lie low on the victims.

“Pursuit of these criminals is in most instances a lengthy procedure calling for Cyber-Forensic Interventions, mostly because perpetrators use different social media/Sim Cards to contact different people, after which they block and delete their accounts upon successful transactions,” noted the DCI.

The public has been urged to always and immediately report to their nearest police stations any time they lose their ID cards, sim cards, mobile phones, laptops, personal documents including academic testimonials and driving licenses and obtain abstract forms.

“This is essential for, not only getting police assistance in recovering the lost items, but also goes a long way in strengthening the victims’ defense in case any such documents are subjected to unlawful use by the perpetrators,” added DCI.

