DCI Warns Kenyans Against Making False Sexual Assault Allegations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned Kenyans against making false sexual assault allegations.

“This is to advise members of the public that rape is a very serious offence under the sexual offences act and as such it attracts a heavy penalty of up to life in prison,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

The warning comes after a woman only identified as Mercy accused her area chief of taking advantage of her.

In a serious case lodged at Londiani police station on Tuesday afternoon, the woman from Kimasian location who was accompanied by her husband alleged that the area chief had stormed her homestead earlier in the day and ordered her out of the house. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 24, 2021

In a case lodged at Londiani Police Station, the woman is believed to have falsely accused the chief after her spouse found that they had been having an affair.

Mercy who hails from Kimasian location alleged that the area chief had stormed her homestead on Tuesday and ordered her out of the house.

He then led her to a nearby maize plantation where he repeatedly violated her.

Detectives immediately started investigations only to find that Mercy and her alleged assailant had been exchanging love messages.

Preliminary reports showed that on the day the chief is alleged to have forced himself on Mercy, the two were in constant communication and had agreed to meet at their usual place.

“Let’s meet hapo mahindi yenu,” read one of the messages sent by the Chief on Sunday.

On Tuesday he texted her, “Nimekuwekea kitu tupatane I give you….”

The chief had transferred Sh327 in favour of his lover, Mercy.

After coming across these messages, Mercy’s husband forced her to file trumped up charges in order to get back at the chief who had been in a clandestine affair with his wife since August.

Following extensive investigations, detectives found that Mercy’s claims were inconsistent and not supported by facts at the scene.

