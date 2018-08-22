in NEWS

DCI Warns Of Fake Gold Dealers Swindling Kenyans

DCI George Kinoti has warned Kenyans against two men believed to be conning Nairobi residents.

The two; Mahamed Abdullahi Maalim and Mohamed Ali Said are said to be selling fake gold to unsuspecting Kenyans and obtaining money from them.

The “conmen”, 40, reside in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

Mahamed Abdullahi Maalim and Mohamed Ali Said

