DCI Warns Of Fake Gold Dealers Swindling Kenyans

DCI George Kinoti has warned Kenyans against two men believed to be conning Nairobi residents.

The two; Mahamed Abdullahi Maalim and Mohamed Ali Said are said to be selling fake gold to unsuspecting Kenyans and obtaining money from them.

The “conmen”, 40, reside in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

#ConAlert: Have you ever been conned by these??men who pretend to sell #gold? Kindly share the information with our #SeriousCrimeUnit based @DCI_Kenya Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/3YOONGrcvY — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 22, 2018

