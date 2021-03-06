DCI Warns Against Purchase of Electronics from Unscrupulous Dealers

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a notice reminding Kenyans to purchase their electronics from trustworthy dealers.

Through a post on Social media, the DCI urged people to desist from purchasing gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and TV sets from individuals without a fixed address with requisite authorization such as licenses, permits and other statutory approvals.

The DCI also said that upon purchase of any of the electronics, one should insist on a receipt which should be photographed and stored securely.

The DCI said there was a huge risk in purchasing devices from suspicious individuals or outlets as most source their products by violently robbing, maiming or killing their victims. Possession of the items could also leave you on the wrong side of the law.

“When detectives forensically investigate & find you in possession of such said devices, by the time it is established that you were not involved in the crime, you may have suffered immensely.”

Being wrongfully implicated has its consequences including jail sentences or even death.

The DCI further urged electronic dealers to use ICT technology & ensure they mark, at the counter, every electronic gadget bought by a customer as a value added incentive with indelible initials as may please the customer for security purposes.

This will make it hard for criminals to hawk the products and also make it easier for law enforcement to track down lost gadgets.

