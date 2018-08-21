in NEWS

Woman Loses Fingers, One Eye In Another Case Of Domestic Violence

Domestic violence
A woman, Maurine, was beaten by her husband, Joseph Okoth Bonyo in a case of domestic violence in Seme, Kisumu County.

Maurine was reportedly beaten by her husband, one of her eyes left completely blinded and her fingers chopped off.

The story was shared by a man on Twitter who is familiar with the lady. He shared that Maurine had been admitted in hospital and released days later.

The Director of Criminal Investigations asked the man to urge the woman to report the matter to near police station so they can follow up on the matter.

Read: #ArrestNzomo: Uproar Over Man Mercilessly Beating Underage Wife (Video)

The man went ahead to share more details of the man who allegedly beat up the woman.

This case comes after Daudi Nzomo was jailed for 12 years for mercilessly beating his wife.

Netizens have condemned the action and urged victims of domestic violence to make reports in police stations for action to be taken.

