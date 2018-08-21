Woman Loses Fingers, One Eye In Another Case Of Domestic Violence

A woman, Maurine, was beaten by her husband, Joseph Okoth Bonyo in a case of domestic violence in Seme, Kisumu County.

Maurine was reportedly beaten by her husband, one of her eyes left completely blinded and her fingers chopped off.

The story was shared by a man on Twitter who is familiar with the lady. He shared that Maurine had been admitted in hospital and released days later.

The Director of Criminal Investigations asked the man to urge the woman to report the matter to near police station so they can follow up on the matter.

The man went ahead to share more details of the man who allegedly beat up the woman.

*INFORMATION ABOUT THE CULPRIT*

Name: Joseph Okoth Bonyo

Fathers name : Tobias Bonyo

Home: CHABERA

Kadumo East

Atela Sub Location

Kolwa Primary school nearest school

Area Chief : Peres

Cc @DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE

This case comes after Daudi Nzomo was jailed for 12 years for mercilessly beating his wife.

Netizens have condemned the action and urged victims of domestic violence to make reports in police stations for action to be taken.

