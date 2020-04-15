DCI Urges Kenyans To Stay Vigilant As Online Scammers Take Advantage Of Stay-at-Home Order

DCI has warned of criminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to scam unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a series of tweets, the DCI noted that there is a new crop of fraudsters selling non-existent products by circulating phishing emails.

The scammers sell the products specially via social media. Potential customers are asked to follow a link for free goodies among them money, data bundles.

“Messages accompanying such links are enticingly packaged with captivating words meant to prompt potential but unsuspecting victims to click onto them with a promise of getting something declared therein,” DCI wrote.

These links, DCI explains further, are infected with malware that gives the scammers access to ones personal details, passwords, that could be used to “to extort, for cyber bullying, stealing of finances among other ills.”

They also warned online shoppers who might want to purchase sanitizers, PPE including face masks and shields.

In this case, shoppers were encouraged to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing financial and personal details.

“As payments for such items are being made, we urge more vigilance hence discourage use of Free Wi-Fi, purchase of substandard items, fraud, particularly sharing financial and personal information.”

Kenyans opting for doorstep deliveries have been asked to be keen as deliveries could be made by criminals.

Products, DCI noted, could be laced with drugs meant to stupefy or sleep inducers hence lose of valuables.

On Monday detectives arrested a 45 year old suspected online fraudster by the name of Anthony Njenga Wanjiku.

This was following several complaints by members of the public against Njenga who runs a Facebook page purporting to sell electronic goods where unsuspecting members of the public are lured to buy them but are blocked immediately after paying for the said items.

Three mobile phones, a HP laptop and 32 sim cards registered under different ID numbers were recovered at his house at Highridge.

