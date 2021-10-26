DCI Summons Nairobi DG Kananu Over Failure to Remit Income Tax

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu and two county finance officials.

The two are; County Finance Executive Allan Igambi and the Chief Officer for Finance Halkano Waqo.

The trio have been summoned by DCI officer in charge of KRA Unit Purity Nkiiri over failure to remit income tax.

DCI is probing a case involving failure to remit income tax, withholding tax and PAYE contrary to Section 97 of the Tax Procedure Act.

In the summon letter, Ms Nkiiri notes that the three are either involved in the said offence or have vital information on the same matter.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred to me under the provision of Section 52 (1) of the National Police Act of 2011, I do hereby summon you to appear before me,” the letter reads in part.

They are expected to appear before Nkiiri on Wednesday, October 27 at 10:00 am, at the CBC building.

Should they fail to honour the summons, the trio risks prosecution.

“Please note that failure to honour this summon will render you liable to prosecution under section 52(2) of the National Police Act of 2011,” continues the letter.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was on March 16, 2020 appointed the principal county revenue collector following the transfer of functions of the county to the National Government.

