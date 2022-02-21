DCI Summons Livondo Over Uhuru Assassination Attempt Remarks

Former Lang’ata MP aspirant Stanley Livondo has been summoned by the DCI over controversial remarks on an alleged attempt on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s life.

The politician is expected to report at the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road on Monday at 2 pm.

Livondo, while speaking at Thika Stadium on Saturday during the Thanksgiving Ceremony of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, claimed that a senior government official had attempted to bring down an aircraft carrying the Head of State twice.

Livondo sensationally claimed that Uhuru’s friend turned foe planned to eliminate the President while traveling to Nairobi from Kisumu, in the first attempt.

In the second attempt, the flamboyant politician alleged that the President was headed to the US through Dubai.

President Kenyatta, Livondo said, had to make a U-turn after his security detail received intelligence reports about the plot.

“If your friend who is so close to you like a brother attempts to crash a plane that you are on board more than twice, will you forgive him? In the first instance, President Uhuru was flying from Kisumu to Nairobi while on the second attempt he was headed to the United States through Dubai. The plane was forced to divert to Kenya because of the botched attempt to crash his plane,” Livondo said.

“They wanted to bring him down and we are just laughing.”

Kuria who had been in Dubai for 144 days after suffering third degree burns on his feet, said he had asked the DCI to arrest Livondo.

The Chama cha Kazi (CCK) said Livondo’s remarks were ‘reckless’.

“As the convenor of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today requested @DCI_Kenya boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” Kuria said in a tweet.

