DCI Sounds Warning Over Online Cartel Luring Schoolgirls To Parties

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a cartel luring young girls from their homes to party joints in Nairobi.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the cartel uses a social media account dubbed social “Carty-gang-ent”. They reach the girls through an internationally registered number, though operating from Kenya.

Via Twitter, Kinoti said that they had received reports from parents residing in Komarock and Kayole about missing girls.

The girls were reported missing after staying away from home for several days.

“A number of worried parents from Nairobi’s Kayole and Komarock reported to us that their daughters had gone missing from home for days. The parents only reported their daughters were missing after they failed to go home several days later,” Kinoti said.

The girls told DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, that they were indeed lured from home to party.

Kinoti sounded a warning to those taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced shut learning institutions for close to 9 months now, to prey on school-going kids.

Members of the cartel, the DCI boss said will be hunted down and will answer for their crimes.

He did however, urge parents to monitor their children’s social media activities.

This comes a day after detectives traced seven 16-year-old girls who went missing on November 14.

The teenagers are said to have left their homes for alleged auditions.

Those privy to the details said they were last seen with a Caucasian male, yet to be identified.

