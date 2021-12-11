in NEWS

DCI Sounds Warning Over Forged Police Clearance Certificates Issued Via Email

Police Clearance Certificates
A Sample Image of a Police Clearance Certificate

DCI director George Kinoti has raised alarm over increase in number of fake Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) in circulation.

According to the sleuth, the number of people with clearance certificates sent to their emails from the DCI has surged in recent days.

Kinoti noted with concern that the forgeries belong to applicants who were unwilling to follow the due process.

“…it is suspected that applicants who are unwilling to follow the due application process may have worked in cohorts with rogue persons, thereby acquiring unprocedurally and illegally generated certificates,” said the DCI boss.

 

He noted that all clearance certificates are issued via the e-citizen portal rendering those sent via email fake.

“It is hereby advised that all Police Clearance Certificates are directly generated into the E-citizen platform, and as such, any application generated through an individual’s email is outright forgery and not issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” he asserted.

He advised members of the public to submit their applications for clearance certificates via e-citizen where processed certificates will be uploaded for their access.

“Warning! Anyone caught perpetrating this offence will be liable to prosecution.”

