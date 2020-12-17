DCI Sounds Alarm Over Rise in Online Fraud Cases Ahead of Festivities

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged members of the public to take precautionary measures while shopping online during the festive season.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said many shoppers had fallen victim of online fraud.

“The DCI has noted an increase in online fraud cases, caused by an upsurge of online shopping, due to the festive seasons’ needs, ” said DCI.

“Many shoppers have fallen victim. We, therefore, advise the public to take precaution while engaging in online business dealings, to avoid falling prey to online scammers and fraudsters.”

The directorate urged buyers to shop from trusted online vendors and be wary of a growing trend where fraudsters mimic websites belonging to established vendors and defraud them.

“Equally, lower no cautionary guard when dealing with doorstep deliveries and be careful on who you choose to make deliveries to your house. As a safety precaution, turn down deliveries from agents who show up at your door without your request, as they may have an ulterior motive, ” DCI added.

In case of any threat, members of the public have been advised to dial the DCI toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance.

Online shopping has grown popular in the country following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Today, many Kenyans, especially in urban areas, order different types of food and other goods online for fear of going out to shop and for convenience purposes.

