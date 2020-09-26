DCI Sleuths Seize Bhang In Juja Farm, Suspects Attempt To Bribe Officer With Sh689,000

DCI detectives together with Kenya Police officers on Friday apprehended five people following the discovery of bhang in Juja Farm.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the drug worth millions of shillings was discovered at the home of Martin Mungai at Mwireri Area, Juja Farm.

“Canabis Sativa worth millions of shillings has been recovered by a joint team of DCI detectives & KPS officers at the home of Martin Mungai at Mwireri Area, Juja Farm,” DCI said via Twitter.

In the same compound, a plantation of the same drug was also discovered leading to further arrest of Henry Shakira, Musa Abdi, Abdi Matayo and Brian Mwanzia who attempted to bribe a senior officer who was at the scene with an offer of Ksh 689,000. pic.twitter.com/CWSCyKDdcf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 25, 2020

Further investigations led to the discovery of a bhang plantation within the compound.

The officers arrested Henry Shakira, Musa Abdi, Abdi Matayo and Brian Mwanzia who attempted to bribe a senior officer at the scene with a Sh689,000.

“In the same compound, a plantation of the same drug was also discovered leading to further arrest of Henry Shakira, Musa Abdi, Abdi Matayo and Brian Mwanzia who attempted to bribe a senior officer who was at the scene with an offer of Ksh 689,000,” he added.

The cash and the drugs have been retained as exhibit pending arraignment of the suspects, Kinoti said.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man identified as Buna Mohammed Bakari has been arrested along Utange-Shanzu road for being in possession of cocaine.

The exhibits were secured & samples sent to government chemist for further analysis where preliminary tests were positive for COCAINE. The suspect will be arraigned on Monday. pic.twitter.com/WwLOJFtMPm — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 25, 2020

The suspect was nabbed as he drove a motor vehicle Reg. No. KBM 041L.

The suspected drugs were concealed in a woven shopping bag wrapped with a clear nylon paper, DCI said.

Kinoti indicated that the exhibits were secured and samples sent to government chemist for further analysis where preliminary tests were positive for cocaine.

The suspect will be arraigned on Monday.

