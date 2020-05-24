DCI Sleuths Revisit Villa Franca Estate As New Leads Emerge In Kipyegon Kenei’s Murder

Probe into the alleged murder of Sergeant Arnold Kipyegon Kenei is ongoing and on Saturday evening detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revisited his house at Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima for further investigations.

Reports indicate that the sleuths stormed the premises at around 7pm in five cars and immediately entered Kenei’s house.

DCI Boss George Kinoti, sources indicate, could have accompanied the sleuths in the raid that was unexpected.

“There were reports Kinoti was present. The car that was on the scene is alleged to be his, I did not see him alight his car, but I know his colleagues since they were here last time. They told us they were going to be there for a long time because they have developed some new leads but they have refused to reveal the leads,” said Nyumba Kumi Chairman of Villa Franca Twiga Court Peter Amunga as quoted by a local blog.

The raid, according to sources, was after investigators found new leads to the case.

Kenei was found dead on February 20 in what is believed to be a cold blooded murder manipulated to look like a suicide.

His death is said to be linked with the Sh39 billion arms deal that was masterminded by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

Preliminary investigations showed that Kenei was drugged before he was killed.

The detectives believe that Kenei was intoxicated before the people behind his murder fired the killer shot.

A DCI source intimated to a local media that there were three unidentified men at the deceased’s Villa Franca home on the day he was killed.

The three people, who according to detectives were known to him, pulled his pistol on his chin and pulled the trigger before leaving unnoticed.

