Detectives Seize 446 Bags Of Counterfeit Sugar In Kayole

446 bags of counterfeit sugar were on Thursday night confiscated in Nairobi’s Kayole area by detectives from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA).

According to the DCI, the sugar, found in a retailer shop identified by police as Ventures Green Store, was packed in 50-kilogram bags.

“The sugar which is believed to be from the Western Region was indicated NOT FOR SALE. Exhibits secured & samples collected for further analysis, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

During the operation, five suspects, four women and a man, were arrested.

The suspects, Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga, will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

According to authorities, detectives are on high alert after more than 3000 bags of sugar suspected to be laced with mercury disappeared from two godowns in Changamwe and Jomvu in Mombasa.

The warehouses were closed last year by a multi-agency team led by KEBS and KRA probing contraband sugar suspected to be contaminated with mercury and copper.

