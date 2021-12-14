DCI Seeking Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui’s Call Records

Detectives sought call logs belonging to Jubilee party financier Mary Wambui Mungai who had allegedly gone into hiding over Sh2.2 billion tax evasion case.

Investigating officer Amina Ado last week told the anti-corruption court that she sought records from telecommunications giant, Safaricom, for two numbers belonging to Wambui and her daughter, Purity Njoki Mungai.

Ms Ado testified that she tried calling the duo but their phones were out of service.

“That on 6th December, I wrote a requisition letter to Safaricom (K) Ltd requesting for call data records in respect of mobile numbers 072******* and 070******* used by the respondents,” the court heard.

The mobile company did not respond to the request because it cannot disclose a customers’ information unless through a court order.

“We may disclose your information to law enforcement agencies, regulatory authorities, courts or other statutory authorities in response to a demand issued with the appropriate lawful mandate and where the form and scope of the demand is compliant with the law,” the company says on data privacy.

As a result, police circulated a signal to all police stations for the duo to be arrested on sight.

The duo was, however, traced to deputy president William Ruto’s Weston Hotel on Wednesday. They managed to escape before the police arrived.

They left behind personal belongings; an identity card, bank cards, a firearms license and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

“The records at the hotel maintained at the reception had not listed the duo as guests on December 8 despite their personal belongings being found there,” said the investigating officer.

After presenting themselves in court on the same day, the duo denied the charges leveled against them and were released on Sh25 million cash bail, each. They were given the option of posting Sh50 million bond each and two sureties of Sh25 million each.

“I have considered the fear that the State has in relation to the fact that a valid Zambian temporary travel document was recovered around this time when the accused appeared to have been engaging the investigators in a cat and mouse games,” magistrate Felix Kombo said.

The duo were ordered to present themselves before KRA officers for fingerprints and other details.

