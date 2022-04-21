DCI Ropes In Interpol To Help Apprehend Athlete Damaris Mutua’s Suspected Killer

Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI will rope in the services of Interpol to help bring to justice suspected killer of Kenyan Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua.

Ethiopian Eskanda Hailermariam, who is the chief suspect in the murder most foul which took place in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County fled back home.

Mutua’s decomposing body was discovered at their house on Tuesday. Eskanda was her boyfriend.

Read: Kenyan-born Bahrain Athlete Damaris Mutua Muthee Dead In Iten

Detective Andalo Munga, who is in charge of the investigation in Iten told the Daily Nation that they will continue to investigate until the suspect is apprehended and charged.

“We shall use all available legal means to ensure the fugitive suspect is arrested and extradited to Kenya for questioning and subsequent arraignment. We have reasons to believe the suspect is responsible for the heinous crime,” said Munga speaking to Daily Nation.

Other athletes who trained in Iten said the suspect lived and trained in the area for more than five years, during which time he allegedly had an affair with Mutua.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...